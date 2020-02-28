Hyderabad

SCCL targets 675 lakh tonne coal production next fiscal

Public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited has resolved to achieve coal production of 675 lakh tonnes during the next financial year.

The SCCL board which met under the chairmanship of chairman and managing director N. Sridhar on Saturday sanctioned ₹3,000 crore for investments required to achieve the targeted coal production.

The Board had given its consent to the company to enter into memorandum of understanding with the State government for extracting 675 lakh tonnes coal in the coming financial year.

It also approved the scheme for removal of overburden from the open cast mines, besides giving its nod for purchase of sprinkler tankers that would help in restricting dust as also for purchase of cranes for moving heavy machinery.

