SCCL synchronises another 30 MW solar power plant to grid

A view of the 30 MW solar power plant of Singareni Collieries at Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, which was synchronised with the grid on Thursday.

30 July 2020 21:56 IST

The plant at Manuguru has been established on 150 acres land with an investment of nearly ₹125 crore

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has synchronised another 30 megawatt solar power plant at Manuguru in Bhadradra-Kothagudem district with the grid successfully on Thursday, taking its solar energy capacity to 40 MW as part of its plans to develop 300 MW solar generation facilities.

It already has a 10 MW solar power plant synchronised with the grid on the premises of its thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district. The development of 40 MW capacity is part of the company’s plans to have 129 MW capacity in the first phase. Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar announced the synchronisation of the Manuguru plant.

According to Singareni officials, they have plans to synchronise another 50 MW solar plant in the Ramagundem-3 area and a 30 MW plant in the Illendu area over the next two months. In spite of slow down on the development of solar generation capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manuguru plant has been completed by taking all precautions. Giving details about the development of the Manuguru solar plant, the Singareni officials said it has been established on the 150 acres land near old Manuguru village with an investment of nearly ₹125 crore. A total of one lakh solar panels have been arranged in the plant. Development of the solar generation facility at Manuguru has been supervised personally by Director (E&M) S. Shankar.

The officials stated that the plant was executed by the public sector undertaking Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. Power generated at the Manuguru plant would be evacuated to the local 220 KV sub-station and a separate sub-station was also constructed to link it with the grid. The solar plant is expected to earn a revenue of ₹11 crore a year to the company.

Two more phases

On the development of the remaining two phases, the officials said major private solar developer Adani Group has been given the contract to construct 90 MW plants in the second phase at Bhupalapalli (10 MW), Mandamarri-Bellampalli (43 MW), Kothagudem (37 MW). Work on the Bhupalapalli has already commenced and work in other areas too is expected to be completed by the year-end.

Further, the officials stated that exercises for the third phase solar power capacity addition would have floating plants in the reservoir of the thermal power plant and the Dorli open cast quarry reservoir. Tenders would be called for the third phase soon. The company also has plans to develop another 500 MW solar plants in the reservoirs of the Irrigation Department. A proposal has been drafted with the help of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and it would be submitted to the State Government seeking approval soon. An agreement too would be entered into with the distribution companies on the sale of power from the plants.