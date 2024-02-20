SCCL sets up skill development training centre for unemployed youth in Mandamarri

February 20, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - MANCHERIAL

To encourage the unemployed youth in the coal belt to become financially self-reliant, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set up a skill development training centre in Mandamarri town in Mancherial district.

The centre was inaugurated by Chennur MLA G. Vivek Venkata Swamy in the presence of SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balram and others in the coal town on Monday evening.

The centre offers eight skill development courses in association with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Telangana government, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, according to SCCL sources.

These courses include drone technician; solar technician; cell phone technician; two-wheeler mechanic; arc and gas welding; computer and DTP; internet of things; and cosmetology (only for women).

