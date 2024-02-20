ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL sets up skill development training centre for unemployed youth in Mandamarri

February 20, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage the unemployed youth in the coal belt to become financially self-reliant, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set up a skill development training centre in Mandamarri town in Mancherial district.

The centre was inaugurated by Chennur MLA G. Vivek Venkata Swamy in the presence of SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balram and others in the coal town on Monday evening.

The centre offers eight skill development courses in association with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Telangana government, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, according to SCCL sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These courses include drone technician; solar technician; cell phone technician; two-wheeler mechanic; arc and gas welding; computer and DTP; internet of things; and cosmetology (only for women).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US