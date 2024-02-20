GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCCL sets up skill development training centre for unemployed youth in Mandamarri

February 20, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage the unemployed youth in the coal belt to become financially self-reliant, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set up a skill development training centre in Mandamarri town in Mancherial district.

The centre was inaugurated by Chennur MLA G. Vivek Venkata Swamy in the presence of SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balram and others in the coal town on Monday evening.

The centre offers eight skill development courses in association with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Telangana government, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, according to SCCL sources.

These courses include drone technician; solar technician; cell phone technician; two-wheeler mechanic; arc and gas welding; computer and DTP; internet of things; and cosmetology (only for women).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.