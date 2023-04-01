ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL sets new milestones

April 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has clocked the highest-ever coal production of 671 lakh tonnes in the 2022-2023 financial year, registering a 3.25% growth in production compared to the last fiscal.

Surpassing all its previous records in its 13 decades of rich history, the SCCL registered a record-breaking performance in terms of coal production as well as overburden removal, according to SCCL sources.

The SCCL’s annual coal output in the last fiscal (2021-2022) was 650 lakh tonnes.

The government-owned coal mining giant has set a new milestone by achieving an all-time high overburden removal of 418 million cubic metres during the fiscal, which ended on March 31, 2023.

SCCL sources said the company transported 667 lakh tonnes of coal during 2022-2023, recording 2% growth, when compared to the previous financial year.

The SCCL supplied coal to the thermal power stations and around 2000 industries spread across eight States including Telangana.

In a statement, the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar congratulated the entire team of the Singareni for the remarkable accomplishments.

He called upon them to work with the same spirit to reach the 75 million tonnes target in the current financial year.

CONNECT WITH US