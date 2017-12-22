SCCL security guard’s son NDA graduate

Maddigatla Vinay Kumar, son of Mr M. Yadaiah, working as a security guard in the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) headquarters Singareni Bhavan here, has been selected to the post of a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy at Kochi recently.
According to officials of the SCCL, Mr. Vinay Kuar was selected to the National Defence Academy in 2013.
Rigorous training
After a rigorous three-year training, he passed out and immediately got selected for the technical course at Naval Academy in January this year.
Kochi calling
He passed out of the Naval Academy last month and was given posting at Kochi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor