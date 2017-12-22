Hyderabad

SCCL security guard’s son NDA graduate

Vinay Kumar is Sub-Lieutenant in navy

Maddigatla Vinay Kumar, son of Mr M. Yadaiah, working as a security guard in the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) headquarters Singareni Bhavan here, has been selected to the post of a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy at Kochi recently.

According to officials of the SCCL, Mr. Vinay Kuar was selected to the National Defence Academy in 2013.

Rigorous training

After a rigorous three-year training, he passed out and immediately got selected for the technical course at Naval Academy in January this year.

Kochi calling

He passed out of the Naval Academy last month and was given posting at Kochi.

