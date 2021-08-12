SCCL scouts for agency for floating solar plant

HYDERABAD

12 August 2021 23:45 IST

The plant to be set up on 8 square km water-spread

As part of selecting a consultancy for constructing the 250 megawatt floating solar power projects on the water of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) near Karimnagar, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) held a preparatory meeting with prospective agencies here on Thursday.

Director (Electrical & Mechanical) of SCCL D. Satyanarayana Rao held the meeting for appointing a project management consultancy with several agencies participating in it. Mr. Rao explained that they would be setting up the floating solar power plant on 8 square km water-spread out of 81 square km of the water-spread of the dam.

He stated that they would start tender process once they received approval from the State Government.

Meanwhile, the coal company issued orders increasing the retirement age to 61 years from the present 58 years and asked all employees and workers who had superannuated from March 31 this year to report back by the month-end.

The orders were issued following a decision taken by the State government and later approval of it by the Board of Directors of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. The orders were issued by Director (Finance, Personnel and Administration) N. Balaram.

As per the orders issued, the period between March 31 and rejoining of duties by the employees and workers retired would be treated as “no work – no pay” period.

Those who would be rejoining duties would have to undergo medical tests as per coal mines services guidelines.

A total of 1,082 employees who retired from service and the 43,899 employees on the rolls of the company now would benefit from the increase of retirement age.

The guidelines for rejoining the duties include paying back gratuity and leave encashment amount to the company within 15 days of rejoining the duties or else the employees need to pay interest as per cash credit rate from their monthly salary and they would get retirement benefits after 61 years of age by deducting the amount paid as interest.

Detailed guidelines would be displayed on the notice boards of all offices of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.