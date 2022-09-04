SCCL recruitment: 77,907 candidates appear for written test in 8 districts

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 77,907 candidates appeared for the written test, for recruitment of 177 posts of Junior Assistant Grade-II (External) in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), held at 187 centres in eight districts on Sunday.

Of the total 98,882 registered candidates, around 79% took the written test held without any hitch at the designated examination centres, SCCL sources said.

Mancherial district witnessed the highest of 88.62% attendance and Adilabad district recorded the lowest of 64.42%.

SCCL director (Personnel & Operations) S. Chandrasekhar visited several exam centres in Karimnagar district and monitored the smooth conduct of the exam. The SCCL General Managers personally oversaw the conduct of the exam in their respective areas.

According to SCCL sources, the answer key will be released on the official portal, https://scclmines.com/, at 11 a.m. on September 5. Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the answer key on the official portal by furnishing the relevant details (reference books and details of source) before 11 a.m. on September 7 for perusal.

In a joint statement, JNTUH director Vijaya Kumar Reddy, the convener of the written test, and SCCL director Chandrasekhar said that the written test was conducted in a smooth and transparent manner.

They called upon the candidates not to believe in “fake news” on social media and report “acts of deception”, if any, by touts to the SCCL’s vigilance wing over phone number: 9491145075 or email at vig@scclmines.com.