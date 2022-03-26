SCCL races against time to reach its annual coal production

March 26, 2022 20:01 IST

State-owned mining giant has set a target of 68 million tonnes by March 31, 2022

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has produced around 63.38 million tonnes of coal reaching 95.44% of its target till date in the current financial year.

The State-owned mining giant is racing against time to achieve its stipulated annual coal production target of 68 million tonnes by March 31, 2022 deadline.

According to SCCL sources, the Yellandu, Manuguru, RG-II and RG-III areas of the SCCL have already surpassed their respective coal output targets. The remaining areas of the coal company are inching closer to their allotted annual production targets, sources added.

The Gowthamkhani opencast project (GK OCP) in Kothagudem area has already exceeded its annual output target by producing 32.10 lakh tonnes earlier this month.

Several other coal mines of the company spread in 11 areas spanning the old undivided Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts have performed exceedingly well in terms of production and dispatch of coal.

The coal production suffered significantly during the 72-hour strike organised by the JAC of trade unions in December last year opposing the Centre’s decision to auction four coal blocks in the State for commercial mining.

The heavy rains in the last monsoon season also dealt a major blow to coal production in the opencast projects.

The reported short supply of explosive materials by the agencies concerned due to the disruption of imports from Russia and Ukraine because of the ongoing war between the two countries hit the overburden removal work in some of the OCPs of the SCCL over the past few weeks.