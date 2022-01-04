SCCL plans to scale up production to achieve 2021-22 targets

In the first nine months of 2021-22, the company had achieved 42% growth in coal production

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has plans to extract 2.2 lakh tonnes of coal and remove 14.8 lakh cubic metres of overburden every day in the remaining period of the current fiscal to achieve the production target of 68 million tonnes of coal.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar held a monthly production review meeting with Directors, Advisors and Area General Managers here on Monday to chalk out the strategy to achieve the production target for the current year. He complimented the company workers and officials for registering a good progress in the first three quarters of 2021-22 compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2021-22, the company had achieved 42% growth in coal production, 52% increase in coal dispatches and 23% progress in the overburden removal compared to the previous year, the CMD said at the meeting. He instructed the authorities to meet the required targets of production and dispatch in the remaining three months of the financial year.

Fixing the area-wise targets of coal production during the remainder of the fiscal, Mr. Sridhar wanted the authorities to aim at extracting 2 lakh tonnes of coal every month from Adriyala Longwall project and 30,000 tonnes by every continuous miner (machinery).

From April onwards, the coal production would begin from Naini coal block in Odisha and with that addition 72 millions tonnes of coal production could be achieved in the next financial year, the CMD stated.

He expressed satisfaction over the production during the last two months from Adriyala Longwall and told the authorities to achieve 2 lakh tonnes production this month and 2.5 lakh tonnes each from the next month onwards. He also reviewed the working of continuous miners in various mines. Two continuous miners in GDK-11-A and PCK-5 mines should meet the target of 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of coal production from now on, he instructed.

Directors S. Chandrashekar (Operations), N. Balaram (Finance, Personnel, Projects and Planning), D.Satyanarayana Rao (Electrical and Mechanical), Advisors D.N. Prasad (Mining) and Surendra Pandey (Forestry), Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn and other senior executives participated in the review.