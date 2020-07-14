SCCL plans 500 MW floating solar power plants

Chairman and MD of SCCL N. Sridhar at a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

14 July 2020 00:00 IST

It has already set up 10 MW on-shore solar plant as part of 220 MW capacity plan

After diversifying into thermal and solar (land-based) power generation in addition to its core business area of coal mining, the public sector Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has now plans to enter the floating solar power generation with more and more reservoirs holding water throughout the year becoming available in the State.

After getting a study conducted by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDC) on the possibility of floating solar plants in the State, the company management has decided to go far by establishing 500 MW floating solar plant/s. The renewable energy corporation officials made PowerPoint presentation to Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar on their study and the possibility of floating solar plants in the State.

The possibilities of having the 500 MW plant at one place (reservoir) or at five places (5×100 MW) was discussed at the meeting, particularly in the reservoirs available in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts. Mr. Sridhar asked the TSREDC officials to prepare specific proposals on the floating solar plants since they would not cause any problem to the water bodies and water drawl from them.

As part of its diversification, SCCL has already established 2×600 MW thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district and a 10 MW solar power plant on the 50 acres land available on the premises of the thermal plant.

Besides, work on setting up solar plants in nine mining areas of the company are also in different stages of progress. The company has plans to establish a total of 220 MW land-based solar plants.

Mr. Sridhar stated that after finalisation of the detailed project report for the floating solar plant/s, they would enter into power purchase agreement with the two power distribution companies in the State before embarking upon setting up the floating solar plants.

Director (E&M) of SCCL S. Shankar, Managing Director of TSREDC N. Janaiah, Project Director Ramakrishna and other others participated in the meeting held to discuss the floating solar plants.