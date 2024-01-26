SCCL needs to produce 2.27 lakh tonnes of coal daily to meet annual target, says CMD

January 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Optimum utilisation of heavy machinery, increase in production and decrease in production cost are key to spurring productivity and facing market competition, said Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Balram on Friday.

Speaking at the Republic Day ceremony held under the aegis of the SCCL at Prakasham stadium in Kothagudem, Mr. Balram said about 160 lakh tonnes of coal has to be produced in the remaining period of this fiscal to achieve the annual coal production target of 700 lakh tonnes. It implies that at least 2.27 lakh tonnes of coal need to be produced daily, he added.

It is imperative to maximise the utilisation of heavy machinery like shovels and dumpers by increasing their usage from less than 14 hours currently to at least 18 hours to realise their full potential, he said.

Underlining that safety and welfare of coal workers and other staff have been accorded the highest priority, he said plans were afoot to introduce additional man-riding systems, set up rest rooms and make ICU ambulances available at each coal mine.

He said the State government has granted permission for the proposed 800 MW super critical thermal power generation unit to be set up by the SCCL on the premises of the 2x600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district.

Earlier, Mr. Balram hoisted the national flag and felicitated the best employees/coal workers of the SCCL on the occasion.

