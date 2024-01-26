GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCCL needs to produce 2.27 lakh tonnes of coal daily to meet annual target, says CMD

January 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Optimum utilisation of heavy machinery, increase in production and decrease in production cost are key to spurring productivity and facing market competition, said Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Balram on Friday.

Speaking at the Republic Day ceremony held under the aegis of the SCCL at Prakasham stadium in Kothagudem, Mr. Balram said about 160 lakh tonnes of coal has to be produced in the remaining period of this fiscal to achieve the annual coal production target of 700 lakh tonnes. It implies that at least 2.27 lakh tonnes of coal need to be produced daily, he added.

It is imperative to maximise the utilisation of heavy machinery like shovels and dumpers by increasing their usage from less than 14 hours currently to at least 18 hours to realise their full potential, he said.

Underlining that safety and welfare of coal workers and other staff have been accorded the highest priority, he said plans were afoot to introduce additional man-riding systems, set up rest rooms and make ICU ambulances available at each coal mine.

He said the State government has granted permission for the proposed 800 MW super critical thermal power generation unit to be set up by the SCCL on the premises of the 2x600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district.

Earlier, Mr. Balram hoisted the national flag and felicitated the best employees/coal workers of the SCCL on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.