SCCL launches special portal to promote use of local coal

HYDERABAD

18 June 2020 23:12 IST

Company says it will facilitate procurement of required indigenous coal at any place

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has launched a separate portal for better convenience of customers on Thursday following the instruction of the Central government to encourage use of indigenous coal by reducing its import.

The portal was launched by Directors of the company B. Bhaskar Rao (Planning & Projects) and S. Chandrashekar (Operations &PAW) here on Thursday.

According to the two directors, the portal was launched to improve the customer-friendly transactions by easing out the process of purchasing of coal.

As per the new system present, prospective and new customers can easily access the portal for procurement of required quality and quantity of coal from any of the rail and road loading points of Singareni. They clarified that as per the requirement of the customer, quality would be given utmost importance, and the company is ready to supply any quantity of coal.

Towards that end, efforts would be made to increase the production of coal as well, if need be.

Executive Director (Coal movement) J. Allwyn, General Mangers K. Ravishankar (Marketing & CDN), K. Nagabushan Reddy (CPP) and G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Quality), Deputy General Managers N.V. Rajashekar (Marketing), T. Srinivas Rao (Marketing) and M. Venkateshwarlu and others officials were present during the portal launch.

In tune with the changes in the coal marketing in the country, the SCCL had simplified coal sales and started the portal, the Directors said and added that G-8 grade and G-15 grade coal is ready for despatch at all the coal handling plants (CHPs) of Singareni.

Along with the present customers who have coal linkage from Singareni, prospective customers who have no linkage and also new customers can procure coal by registering on the portal.

Stating that the Centre had taken a decision to reduce import of coal and promote use of local coal, the SCCL executives said coal companies in the country had relaxed the processing of coal purchases by customers since the import of coal is resulting in a distinct advantage to the industries that are solely dependent on coal.