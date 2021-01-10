SCCL commissions another solar plant

HYDERABAD

10 January 2021 00:30 IST

Part of plan to establish 300 mw solar plants by the end of 2021

A 15 megawatt solar power plant as part of the total 39 mw capacity plants planned at Yellandu, the place where the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) took shape, by the coal company was commissioned and synchronised with the grid on Saturday.

Director of Singareni Collieries and officials of TS-Transco were at the launch of the new solar plant. Singareni Collieries Company Limited officials stated that plants with another 59 mw capacity were in the final stages of erection and they would completed by the month-end to pave way for their synchronisation with the grid.

Director (Finance) N. Balaram, and Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao formally synchronised the new solar plant with the grid (with a 132 KV sub-station of the Transco) by turning a switch on.

The SCCL officials stated that the addition of the solar power generation capacity was being done as part of the company’s plans to establish 300 mw solar power plants by the end of 2021.

They explained that the 39 mw solar plants were being erected in Yellandu area on a 230-acre land.