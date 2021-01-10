SCCL commissions another solar plant

A 15 megawatt solar power plant as part of the total 39 mw capacity plants planned at Yellandu, the place where the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) took shape, by the coal company was commissioned and synchronised with the grid on Saturday.
Director of Singareni Collieries and officials of TS-Transco were at the launch of the new solar plant. Singareni Collieries Company Limited officials stated that plants with another 59 mw capacity were in the final stages of erection and they would completed by the month-end to pave way for their synchronisation with the grid.
Director (Finance) N. Balaram, and Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao formally synchronised the new solar plant with the grid (with a 132 KV sub-station of the Transco) by turning a switch on.
The SCCL officials stated that the addition of the solar power generation capacity was being done as part of the company’s plans to establish 300 mw solar power plants by the end of 2021.
They explained that the 39 mw solar plants were being erected in Yellandu area on a 230-acre land.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath