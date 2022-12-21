SCCL clocks highest daily production, dispatches in current fiscal

December 21, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) clocked its highest daily coal production of 2.24 lakh tonnes on December 20 (Tuesday) in the current fiscal (2022-23).

Daily dispatches at the SCCL touched a new high of 2.35 lakh tonnes on Tuesday, which was also the highest single day dispatch in the present financial year, SCCL sources said.

The SCCL achieved the highest daily overburden removal of 15.4 lakh cubic meters earlier this month.

This has provided the much-needed momentum to the efforts of the government-owned coal company to achieve its annual production target of 70 million tonnes for 2022-23.

The feat assumes significance in the backdrop of production disruptions caused by heavy rains that pounded the State’s coal belt region during the last monsoon.

The SCCL has set in motion an action plan to make up for production losses and step-up coal production as well as dispatches in the remaining little over three months in the present financial year.

The SCCL management has issued a slew of guidelines to the General Managers of all the coal mining areas to ensure daily coal production in the range of 2.3 lakh tonnes to meet the output target in the stipulated time.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, in a tweet on Wednesday, congratulated the SCCL employees on achieving the feat and advised them to continue the tempo in the coming days.