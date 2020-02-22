SCCL board fixes production target of 67.5 million tonnes for 2020-21

SCCL board of directors at a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

22 February 2020 22:50 IST

The board has also cleared ₹3,000 cr. investment proposal

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has fixed its coal production target for 2020-21 at 67.5 million tonnes.

According to the company officials, the decision was taken at the 552nd meeting of its board of directors held here on Saturday.

The board has also approved investment proposals of an estimated ₹3,000 crore, mainly for the procurement of machinery, as also taking up new mines.

Advertising

Advertising

The SCCL board has approved the company’s proposal to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the State government on extracting 67.5 million tonnes from its mines during the next financial year. Besides, the meeting has also approved work, including removal of overburden from the opencast mines, purchase of sprinkler tankers to reduce dust in the opencast mines, and cranes for lifting huge weights.

Further, the board has also approved plans for opening new mines during the next financial year. Chaired by Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar, the meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra from the State government, Deputy Secretary in the Coal Ministry P.S.L. Swamy, CMD of Western Coal Fields Rajeev Ranjan Mishra, Directors of Singareni S. Shankar, S. Chandrasekhar, B. Bhaskar Rao, N. Balaram and others.

Meanwhile, when enquired about the production target and achievement during the current financial year, the company officials said till January-end the coal production achieved was 52.47 million tonnes against the target of 54.24 million tonnes. For 2019-20, the production target is 66 million tonnes.

The production achieved during the first 10 months of 2019-20 is however higher than that in the previous year (2018-19) when it was 51.87 million tonnes out of the total financial year production of 64.4 million tonnes.