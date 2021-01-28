SCCL board approves contribution of ₹10 per tonne of coal for pension fund

Purchase of machinery with about ₹41 crore also gets nod; Budget up by over 45% to ₹2,550 cr.

The board of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has approved the proposal for the company’s contribution of ₹10 per tonne of coal mined, towards the coal mines pension scheme fund for the benefit of retired workers.

The decision was taken at the 556th board meeting of the company held here on Thursday. Chaired by Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar, the meeting has also approved purchase of 12 motor graders with a cost of ₹33.74 crore and 21 side discharge loaders (SDLs) with a cost of ₹7.13 crore.

Further, the meeting has agreed to extend some percentage of small contracts to the SC and ST sections as per GO 59. Guidelines for giving the contracts to SC, ST communities would be prepared in tune with the GO. In addition, the board has approved to provide mobile crushers in four of its opencast mines.

Board Members – Director in the Ministry of Coal P.S. Goswami and Deputy Secretary Ajitesh Kumar — participated in the board meeting via video-conferencing, while Directors of the company S. Chandrasekhar (Operations & Personnel, Administration and Welfare), N. Balaram (Finance, Planning & Projects), D. Satyanarayana Rao (Electrical & Mechanical) participated in person.

Giving the details of the board meeting later, Mr. Sridhar stated contribution of ₹10 per tonne of coal mined towards the coal mines pension fund was to overcome the shortage of fund. He explained that the retired coal mine workers would be paid lumpsum provident fund as one-time benefit and would also be paid monthly pension based on their service as part of the coal mines pension scheme. However, increasing number of retired workers had created shortage of fund and the contribution would be made from retrospective effect – from December 19 last.

The board had approved provision of mobile crushers in RG-3, Srirampur, Ramakrishnapur and KTK opencast mines as also contracts for removal of overburden in the four mines. Purchase of 12 motor graders required in the opencast mines and 21 SDLs in underground mines was also approved by the board.

Budget for 2021-22

The board meeting has further given its nod for company budget for 2021-22 with an outlay of ₹2,550 crore with an increase of about 45.7% compared to the previous year. It has approved the revised budget of ₹1,750 crore for 2020-21. General Manager (Coordination) K. Ravishanker and Company Secretary Sunitha also attended the meeting.