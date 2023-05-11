ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL adds another feather in its cap, receives Golden Rainbow Award

May 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Adding another feather in its cap, the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received GeoMineTech Golden Rainbow Award for 2022-2023 for excellence in all spheres of coal mining, eco-friendly practices, and corporate social responsibility activities.

SCCL Director (Finance, PA&W) N Balram bagged the GeoMineTech Best Director Corporate Management Innovative Leadership Excellence Award in recognition of his meritorious services in financial management, employees’ welfare, project and planning, among other crucial spheres.

Mr Balram earned the unique distinction of planting around 15,000 saplings himself in nine areas of the coal belt region and contributing his mite to expanding green cover in the coal mining areas over the last few years.

SCCL General Manager (HRD) B H Venkateshwarlu and AGM (Naini) Mazumdar received the awards on behalf of the SCCL at a programme held in connection with the National Technology Day in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Thursday.

