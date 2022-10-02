SCCL action plan to ramp up production

The Hindu Bureau PEDDAPALLI
October 02, 2022 20:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With coal production taking a severe beating due to intense spells of rain in the last three months, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is trying to ramp up its output for dispatch in the ensuing winter season, to reach the stipulated annual targets this fiscal.

In pursuit of the annual production target of 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) of coal for 2022-23, SCCL firmed up an action plan to scale up coal production and dispatches to make up for the production loss.

As per the action plan, the SCCL management has fixed a daily coal production target of 2.2 lakh tonnes in October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been decided to dispatch 2.2 lakh tonnes of coal and ensure overburden removal of 15 lakh cubic metres per day this month, SCCL sources said.

The SCCL has produced 29.23 million tonnes of coal in the last six months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The SCCL directors, on Sunday, held a video conference with the general managers of all the 11 areas of SCCL from the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting discussed various measures to step up coal production, dispatches and overburden removal area-wise with top priority to miners’ safety and coal quality, sources added.

A slew of measures to ensure optimal use of heavy machinery in the coal mines and intensive plantation drive across the coal belt region were also discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app