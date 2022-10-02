SCCL action plan to ramp up production

With coal production taking a severe beating due to intense spells of rain in the last three months, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is trying to ramp up its output for dispatch in the ensuing winter season, to reach the stipulated annual targets this fiscal.

In pursuit of the annual production target of 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) of coal for 2022-23, SCCL firmed up an action plan to scale up coal production and dispatches to make up for the production loss.

As per the action plan, the SCCL management has fixed a daily coal production target of 2.2 lakh tonnes in October.

It has also been decided to dispatch 2.2 lakh tonnes of coal and ensure overburden removal of 15 lakh cubic metres per day this month, SCCL sources said.

The SCCL has produced 29.23 million tonnes of coal in the last six months.

The SCCL directors, on Sunday, held a video conference with the general managers of all the 11 areas of SCCL from the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting discussed various measures to step up coal production, dispatches and overburden removal area-wise with top priority to miners’ safety and coal quality, sources added.

A slew of measures to ensure optimal use of heavy machinery in the coal mines and intensive plantation drive across the coal belt region were also discussed.