SCCL achieved remarkable feat in last 9 years, says KCR

November 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/KHAMMAM

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which grappled with losses during the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh, registered a significant turnaround since the formation of Telangana.

The State-owned coal company’s turnover has increased from ₹11,000 crore in 2014 to ₹33,000 crore now, and its profits surged from ₹419 crore before the formation of Telangana to a whopping ₹2,184 crore at present, he noted, crediting the company’s profitable growth journey to efficient administration in the last nine-and-a-half years.

Addressing an election meeting in the coal town of Kothagudem on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Rao said that Dasara bonus of ₹700 crore, a share of the company’s profits, was paid to SCCL employees this year. The 134-year-old coal company is moving forward on the path of progress with an addition of young workforce. As many as 19,463 posts were filled as part of recruitment drives in SCCL after TS formation, he said.

He added that the revival of the dependent employment scheme helped provide 15,256 jobs. “The State used to hold 100% stake in the coal company in the past. But, because of the inefficiency of previous governments, 49% stake was allotted to the Centre to pay back loans borrowed from it for 30 to 40 years,” he said.

Podu land pattas were distributed to about 4,500 families for 16,769 acres in the tribal majority district.

Takes a dig at Cong.

In Khammam, Mr. Rao addressed a huge gathering at an election meeting held later in the day. He made a veiled attack on the Congress leaders saying that those who had failed to develop Khammam during their long stint at the helm for decades, were now resorting to misinformation campaign against the BRS government unable to digest the phenomenal development under the BRS government.

The transformation of Khammam from once-neglected town during the successive Congress governments to a model city with vast urban green spaces and recreational facilities is notable achievement of Transport Minister and Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, he said. Mr. Ajay Kumar, and BRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, were present.