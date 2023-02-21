SCB polls: merger with GHMC, reopening of closed roads on residents’ wish list

February 21, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is gearing up for elections on April 30 and the nearly 4.5 lakh residents have quite a few things on their wish list. The major demand of citizens is the merger of SCB with GHMC, reopening closed roads and access to other facilities.

“There is a set of rules in GHMC where the citizens get each and every facility whereas in SCB, we do not have proper access to water supply, people cannot make homes beyond a certain height etc. Permissions take a long time to come by and many people lead a life as if they were living in the pre-independence era,” says Sekhar from the Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

The major issue is connectivity with the north eastern part of Secunderabad which passes through SCB, he adds. “The roads have a maximum width of 20 feet and there are no street lights. In 2015, an order was issued by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, stating that the Local Military Authority does not have the power to shut roads, but there has been no compliance till date. SCB is the second largest cantonment board in India and still lacks basic facilities. People were very happy when the merger issue was announced but again hope was lost,” Mr.Sekhar explains.

Meanwhile, SCB residents are requesting for voter IDs and demanding that it is linked with Aadhaar card so that there is no tampering of vote during the elections. This will even lead to elimination of fake votes and ensure transparency in elections, says Satish Gupta, who had contested as an independent candidate in the 2015 polls.

On the issue of merger of SCB and GHMC, Sanki Ravinder, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO which highlights SCB residents’ issues, says that the election will delay the merger process. “If this one issue is solved, it will create a roadmap for all the cantonment boards across the country,” he points out.

The BJP has received a lot of positive response from the citizens and is aiming for a lead of six to eight seats in the elections, says SCB member Ramakrishna.