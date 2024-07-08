SCB-GHMC merger has more disadvantages than advantages, says board member

The merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has more disadvantages than advantages, said cantonment board member J. Ramakrishna on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the SCB’s office, he highlighted that the primary reason for the merger issue stems from the Telangana government’s neglect of the cantonment since 2014. “The State government has failed to initiate any infrastructure development within SCB limits, allocate funds to SCB or provide sufficient water supply as per the residents’ demands,” he said.

While acknowledging potential benefits of merger such as improved town planning and reduced Transfer of Property Tax (TPT) on property transactions, Mr. Ramakrishna highlighted several disadvantages as well. These include concerns about allowing high-rise buildings leading to water supply disruptions, security risks and increased traffic issues. “Merging with the GHMC, given the latter’s administrative failures such as mortgaged assets, delayed salary payments to employees and council meetings never completing their agendas, would never be suitable for the SCB,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

He also said the beginning of merger discussions has caused insecurity among the occupants of B3 bungalows (land leased from the Ministry of Defence).

“The primary agenda behind the merger proposal, driven by political motives under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government and now the Congress government, revolves around the surplus land reserves within the SCB limits. With the merger, the government aims to acquire ownership of surplus lands currently under the jurisdiction of SCB and the Local Military Authority,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.