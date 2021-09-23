Hyderabad

‘Scanning QR Code can be harmful’

A malicious QR Code, if scanned through your smartphone, can be hacked, said Arun Soni, cybersecurity expert and certified ethical hacker, international author and speaker.

Mr. Soni delivered a guest lecture in a webinar on ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ at GITAM University, on Thursday, which was jointly organised by Department of Electrical, Electronics & Communications Engineering, School of Technology and CYSEC Student Club.

“The QR code could potentially hide dangerous malware that would be served up to your phone once scanned. Hackers can use a QR code for various malicious purposes. It can direct you to a malicious website, or malicious software like spyware. It can easily be installed on your smartphone through this,” he elaborated.

He advised the public to maintain a separate bank account for linking to UPI apps. If one ever gets the wrong transaction done through UPI app, there is an option of ‘Raise Dispute’ in most of the apps.


