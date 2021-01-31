Scan QR codes for home loans: Arvind Kumar

HYDERABAD

31 January 2021 23:43 IST

New instructions to banks for hassle-free services to citizens

The government has asked banks and financial institutions processing loans for purchasing property to accept the building permit order and registration certificate being issued for constructions up to 500 sq. mts. since online permissions are being allowed under the new TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission, Approval and Self-Certification System), to provide hassle-free services to citizens.

State Level Banking Committee convenor has been instructed by Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary Arvind Kumar to advise banking institutions to scan the QR codes provided in the online building permissions and instant registrations being made, available under the new system instead of asking for signed building plan permission copies from Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) concerned.

In his detailed communication to the convenor, a copy of which was made available to the media, he explained that under the new rule: Instant Registration - Any construction coming up in plot size of 63 sq. mts or 75 sq. yards of ground or ground plus one floor up to seven metres in height do not need any permission.

Advertising

Advertising

The owner, however, has to register online on payment of a token amount of Re.1 and duly self-certifying the title, size of plot and floors. It does not require any completion or occupancy certificate. Any plot bigger than the permitted size indicated above should not be split for this provision and this cannot be misused to make constructions in government plots, prohibited or disputed land, following which action will be taken for violations.

Instant Approval - For plot sizes up to 500 sq. metres and proposed building height of up to 10 metres, building permissions will be processed as per TS-bPASS online according to provisions of the Master Plan, Detailed Planning Scheme or the Local Area Plan. This will be in adherence to prevailing building rules and in the manner prescribed. If the required information is provided with all necessary details, instant online approvals are given.

For these two categories, the government has dispensed with issuing digitally signed building copies and this self-certification based system is based on the Central government’s ‘Ease of Doing Reforms’ system. Even if the applicant submits a building plan, TS-bPASS will only issue a registration certificate and building permit order as applicable, he said.

At the same time, the government will conduct post-verification to ensure that applicants adhere to the permissions given and all the certificates showcased are in order. A ‘work commencement’ order is issued only if the information provided is true and in accordance with the rules or a revocation letter is issued. Hence, banks can verify the post verification status of the applicants by scanning the QR code printed on the registration certificate or the building order before processing loans.

For plot sizes above 500 sq. metres and proposed building height of more than 10 metres for permissions to build apartments, commercial complexes and others, a single application is sufficient to be submitted online for obtaining no objection certificates from multiple government agencies as part of the ‘Single Window’ system, the communication said.