Scammers at work again, cashing in on COVID fears

Your close friend is caught in Spain with no money to help himself for food and medicines, leave alone for the air ticket, and he sends a mail seeking some money to escape the country severely affected by the deadly disease.

With the very mention of Spain and the visuals of your friend roaming in those streets would run through your imaginations even as you won’t hesitate to transfer a few thousands to the account details given there. Arun Vishwanth, an IT consultant, almost did the same but stopped at the last moment to recheck whether his friend was really in a dire situation, only to realise that it was fraud mail.

Arun’s email box is the not the lone one flooded with such mails. Kalpana, a housewife, too saw a similar mail from her friend’s account, saying she was stranded in the US with her purse, containing her passport and credit cards, stolen. With COVID-19 scare all pervasive scammers are pouncing on the gullible luring them into giving money.

These mails, considered sent by organised crime groups connected to Nigerians are quite similar to what Indians were exposed to till five years ago. They have made a comeback to stoke the sentiments of corona and fleece people. Majority invariably fall for the bait, more so in the present circumstances when such stories are more believable.

A senior officer of Cyberabad police said they had received complaints of such mails and warned this is a standard practice and people should be careful. Since the mails come from familiar accounts and they seek reasonable amounts, people tend to fall for it. “Scammers will continue to prey upon the users in the near future.”

Popularly known as Nigerian scammers, these guys continue to thrive even in the scams that are mostly related to cornovirus theme. These include scammers impersonating the World Health Organisation (WHO), financial institutions, government officials, scientists, bankers and doctors seeking personal details while giving information on the disease and enticing them to click on the suspicious links.

In fact, Google has released a report saying it has seen 18 million phishing mails in the last one week apart from the spam messages related to coronavirus.