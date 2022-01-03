‘SC, ST teachers worst hit with GO 317’

HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress spokesperson and tribal leader Bellaiah Naik has wondered why the Employee Union leaders were silent when employees were fighting against the ‘unscientific’ cadre allocation and transfers.

At a press conference on Sunday, he said that GO 317 has stirred a hornet’s nest and employees were protesting against the way the GO was issued without any consultation with them. In Adilabad, they were protesting against the non-tribals coming into the district. Similar protests were seen across the State.

He alleged that the government was transferring employees who were considered against it to far away places while those siding with the TRS government were getting posts of their choice. “GO 317 should be stopped as it was issued without any scientific basis by ignoring the concerns of employees,” he said.

He added that SCs and STs were the worst sufferers in these transfers and the death of Jaithuram Naik was a reflection of that. He demanded the government to pay an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to Naik’s family.