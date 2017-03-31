SC order pushes up two-wheeler sale in city

Two-wheeler buyers got a windfall with the dealers offering a discount ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 and in some cases, a good bargain ending up with ₹20,000 discount with the Supreme Court banning the sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1.

The two-wheeler showrooms in the city were thronged by buyers on Thursday with the dealers preferring to get rid of their stock as the vehicles would not be registered from April 1. The Hero Moto Corp offered a discount of ₹12,500 on their two-wheeler range also with free insurance. Similar discounts were offered by other companies too.

Susheel, managing director of Shrey Vespa in the city, said the response was good from the buyers and everyone was keen on raising the Temporary Registration before April 1. “Those on the verge of buying or planning to buy find this offer attractive with savings close to 20-25 %.”

Some dealers, however, were apprehensive about the registration. “We don’t know what kind of questions the officials would raise during the registration. Earlier, there were cases of fine being imposed on the buyers in such situations,” an employee at a Honda showroom said, seeking anonymity. However, the car market remained stable as most of the products available now in the market already adhere to BS-IV norms. Honda stopped the production of BS-III vehicles in 2012. The impact will be on commercial vehicles of Tata and Mahindra and not the personal vehicles, a dealer informed.