SC colony residents stage protest over ‘muddy water’

Aggrieved residents of the SC Colony in Narayanapuram in Aswaraopeta mandal laid siege to the main road in the village on Wednesday in protest against the supply of "muddy water" in their colony and “outbreak” of water-borne diseases in the locality.

A group of angry residents staged a rasta roko for nearly one hour on Wednesday afternoon demanding proper maintenance of the overhead water tank and supply of safe drinking water to rein in the spread of seasonal diseases.

They alleged that the apathy of the panchayat staff concerned in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in their colony led to outbreak of diseases including typhoid and jaundice.

The protesters deplored that several colony residents were suffering from high fever with dengue like symptoms and the condition of a few of them was critical.

According to sources, they called off the agitation following the intervention of the local staff of the Gram Panchayat.