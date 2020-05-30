SBI vertical to focus on financial inclusion

A Financial Inclusion and Micro Market (FIMM) network is being set up by the State Bank of India in Telangana as part of the bank’s enhanced focus on micro market, agriculture and allied activities as well as micro and small enterprises.

The FIMM Network in the State will be headed by a General Manager.

It is being established with a sales hub and processing cells at district level for quicker delivery of services to customers of rural and semi urban branches, State Bank of India Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager O.P.Mishra said on Saturday.

SBI has also revamped its SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring within least TAT (turn around time) by creating four specialised SME Cells in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Warangal.

The bank has 54 SME-intensive branches across the State with dedicated team of relationship managers (processing team) and maintenance and collection teams, he said in a statement.

The FIMM network in the State will be a part of the nationwide rollout of such facilities by the SBI and come into force on June 1.

According to Mr.Mishra, SBI has been in the forefront of providing relief measures, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to existing SME borrowers.

, such as 10% of fund based working capital limits by way of CCECL (Common COVID 19 Emergency Credit Line), easing of working capital finance besides providing moratorium on term loans and working capital.

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the bank is extending loans under GECL (Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line) by providing pre-approved loan for existing MSME borrowers and MUDRA borrowers with credit guarantee cover and without any fresh collateral. These loans will have a four year tenor with 12 months moratorium on principal repayment subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions, he said.