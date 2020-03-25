SBI to deliver basic services only with skeletal staff

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that it is providing essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at its branches in view of COVID-19.

The bank will deliver basic services only – cash deposits and withdrawal, remittances, clearing of cheques and government transactions – in the branches from March 23 onwards until further notification, a release from SBI said, citing guidelines to this effect.

Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle O.P. Mishra appealed to all customers to minimise their visit to the branches.

He advised them to use digital and alternate channels like internet banking, YONO and ATM services to minimise the need to visit branches as most of the services are available on these platforms.

A release from SBI Hyderabad Circle said in view of the lockdown announced by the Telangana government, Mr. Mishra requested customers to cooperate and prevent spread of the virus. He requested all the customers and staff to maintain personal hygiene and avoid grouping/meeting in the branches to ensure social distancing.

SLBC advisory

Meanwhile, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on Monday shared with all the banks guidelines issued by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) advising them to follow the same.

While listing that the branches will be kept open for rendering essential services, the guidelines laid stress on urging customers to avail alternative service delivery channels, screening of those who visit the branches and ensuring sufficient cash is available at ATMs.

Reduction in business hours, to a minimum of four hours, may be considered in discussion with the district administration.

If any area is declared as sensitive by the district authorities, then the bank branches located in such areas may be closed, the IBA guidelines shared by SLBC convenor U.N.N. Maiya said.

Some of the other guidelines include operating central processing centres, involved in clearance of cheques and pensions, with optimum staff members as well as fumigation or cleaning of the branches to be undertaken immediately after work hours.

Over the past few days, several banks, both private and public, had been sending text messages to customers encouraging them to use mobile or net banking since the branches will operate with reduced staff.