SBI staff donate over ₹25 lakh for Sainik Welfare

HYDERABAD

22 January 2021 23:41 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle on Friday donated nearly ₹25.20 lakh, raised through voluntary contributions from employees, to the Telangana Department of Sainik Welfare.

Chief General Manager of the State Bank of India Om Prakash Mishra called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and handed over a cheque of ₹25,19,800 favouring the Sainik Welfare Telangana, a release said.

Made up of voluntary contributions by 7,438 staff of SBI in the State, the donation is utilised towards rehabilitation of dependent girl children of war veterans as well as ex-servicemen and war widows.

Advertising

Advertising

Armed Forces Flag Day

The donation was to commemorate Armed Forces Flag Day, which is observed on December 7 every year from 1949 to commemorate the monumental sacrifices made by the Armed Forces personnel in defending the territorial integrity of the country both during war and peace, a release from the bank said.

“We hope that our humble efforts will help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families,” Mr. Mishra said.

Noble gesture

The Governor thanked SBI staff for the noble gesture and appreciated the bank for the voluntary contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund during the last five years which helped the Sainik Welfare Department to undertake a number of welfare measures for Armed Forces veterans.

Colonel P. Ramesh Kumar, the director of the Department of Sainik Welfare was present and extended his gratitude to the state bank for its continued support in this.