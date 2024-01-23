GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI staff contribute ₹34.16 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund  

January 23, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar handing over a cheque to Governor, and Armed Forces Flag Day Fund chairperson, Tamilisai Soundararajan, in Hyderabad on Monday.   

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar handing over a cheque to Governor, and Armed Forces Flag Day Fund chairperson, Tamilisai Soundararajan, in Hyderabad on Monday.    | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle (Telangana State), employees have contributed more than ₹34 lakh for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar handed over a cheque for ₹34,16,750 to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also chairperson of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, in the presence of Col Ramesh Kumar, Director, Sainik Welfare (Telangana), SBI DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma and CSO Lt Cdr Atulya Anand.

Appreciating the gesture, the Governor said their contribution is for a noble cause and would inspire others to emulate. She acknowledged the sustained and valuable contribution of SBI in support of welfare of war veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows and their dependents.

The Governor also appreciated the bank for its role in implementing various government initiatives and supporting the people of Telangana, SBI said in a release on Monday.

“At SBI, we believe in giving back to the society and the country... the Hyderabad Circle staff collectively had started contributing for the Flag Day fund and the same continued over the years,” Mr. Rajesh Kumar said.

