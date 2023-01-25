SBI staff contribute ₹33.78 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle (Telangana State) employees have contributed ₹33,78,200 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran handed over a cheque for the amount to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chairperson of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Governor said the contribution was for a noble cause and the gesture would inspire other organisations and citizens to emulate. She also acknowledged the contribution of SBI in support of welfare of war veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows and their dependents.

SBI offers a host of schemes for serving Defence personnel and looked forward to contributing to various schemes for rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen, Mr. Jhingran said.

Col. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Sainik Welfare (Telangana), SBI GM-1 Manju Sharma, DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, AGM and CSO Maj JK Sisugoswami and AGM (M&C) Pallam Raju were present, the bank said in a release.