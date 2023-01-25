ADVERTISEMENT

SBI staff contribute ₹33.78 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Amit Jhingran handing over the cheque to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle (Telangana State) employees have contributed ₹33,78,200 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran handed over a cheque for the amount to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chairperson of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Governor said the contribution was for a noble cause and the gesture would inspire other organisations and citizens to emulate. She also acknowledged the contribution of SBI in support of welfare of war veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows and their dependents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

SBI offers a host of schemes for serving Defence personnel and looked forward to contributing to various schemes for rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen, Mr. Jhingran said.

Col. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Sainik Welfare (Telangana), SBI GM-1 Manju Sharma, DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, AGM and CSO Maj JK Sisugoswami and AGM (M&C) Pallam Raju were present, the bank said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US