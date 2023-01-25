HamberMenu
SBI staff contribute ₹33.78 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Amit Jhingran handing over the cheque to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Amit Jhingran handing over the cheque to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle (Telangana State) employees have contributed ₹33,78,200 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran handed over a cheque for the amount to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chairperson of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Governor said the contribution was for a noble cause and the gesture would inspire other organisations and citizens to emulate. She also acknowledged the contribution of SBI in support of welfare of war veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows and their dependents.

SBI offers a host of schemes for serving Defence personnel and looked forward to contributing to various schemes for rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen, Mr. Jhingran said.

Col. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Sainik Welfare (Telangana), SBI GM-1 Manju Sharma, DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, AGM and CSO Maj JK Sisugoswami and AGM (M&C) Pallam Raju were present, the bank said in a release.

