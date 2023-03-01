ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Staff College hosts seminar on climate change risk management

March 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank Staff College, in association with Risk Management Department of the State Bank of India (SBI), hosted a seminar here on Wednesday on ‘Climate change risk management: Indian and global perspectives’.

Experts from Munich Re, S&P Global, RBI, banks, NBFCs, consultants and climate risk practitioners attended and shared their insights in building a robust climate risk management culture in the country, SBI said in a release.

SBI managing director (R, C & SARG) Ashwini Kumar Tewari emphasised the role of banks and bankers in climate risk management. He called for an appropriate taxonomy with global standards to enable efficient reporting and control of climate risk and towards build a credible database on climate finance and pricing the climate risk appropriately. He stressed the need for banks to educate employees in understanding the transition risk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief General Manager, RBI’s department of Regulation, Sunil Nair said the Central bank is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring. Director of State Bank Staff College Indranil Bhanja also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US