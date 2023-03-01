SBI Staff College hosts seminar on climate change risk management

March 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Bank Staff College, in association with Risk Management Department of the State Bank of India (SBI), hosted a seminar here on Wednesday on ‘Climate change risk management: Indian and global perspectives’.

Experts from Munich Re, S&P Global, RBI, banks, NBFCs, consultants and climate risk practitioners attended and shared their insights in building a robust climate risk management culture in the country, SBI said in a release.

SBI managing director (R, C & SARG) Ashwini Kumar Tewari emphasised the role of banks and bankers in climate risk management. He called for an appropriate taxonomy with global standards to enable efficient reporting and control of climate risk and towards build a credible database on climate finance and pricing the climate risk appropriately. He stressed the need for banks to educate employees in understanding the transition risk.

Chief General Manager, RBI’s department of Regulation, Sunil Nair said the Central bank is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring. Director of State Bank Staff College Indranil Bhanja also spoke.