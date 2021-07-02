SBI sanction letters for WE Hub project beneficiaries

HYDERABAD

A total of 66 loan sanction letters were issued by State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday to women entrepreneurs identified under the Project Inclusion programme rolled out by WE Hub in association with Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

The letters were handed over to the beneficiaries, who have grounded their micro enterprises as on July 1, by officials of SBI, WE Hub and the civic body as part of the first tranche of the Project and to celebrate the 66th State Bank Day, a release said. WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said besides incubation support, financial support is important for women entrepreneurs. WE Hub with Ramagundam Municipal Corporation has worked towards selecting 155 candidates for the project so far.

Commissioner of the Corporation Uday Kumar said the objective of the project is not just bring more women into the workforce but also to generate employment through micro enterprises in the municipal corporation.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar and SBI regional manager Phani Srinivas participated in the programme of handing over the sanction letters. Project Inclusion plans to assist over 500 micro entrepreneurs in Ramagundam through a number of measures, including capacity building programmes.