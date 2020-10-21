SBI opens branch in Medchal area

HYDERABAD

21 October 2020 23:16 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened a branch in Gajularamaram, its 1170th in Telangana and 41st in the Medchal region.

Chief General Manager, SBI Local Head Office, Hyderabad Om Prakash Mishra, who inaugurated the facility on Wednesday, said the branch has been opened to cater to the banking needs of the people in and around Gajularamaram.

Besides playing host to many residential apartment complexes and houses, the locality is fast developing with good social (hospitals, schools and colleges) and retail infrastructure (shopping malls, residential and commercial complexes). Several industrial areas comprising manufacturing and pharmaceutical entities are situated in close proximity, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

On the occasion, Mr.Mishra handed over 10 housing loan and three car loan sanction letters. Interacting with builders of the area and residents, he urged them to avail banking services through SBI branches and digital platform YONO.