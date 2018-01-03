Hyderabad

SBI opens 151 ATMs in AP

One hundred and fifty-one automated teller machines (ATMs) of the State Bank of India, installed in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, were inaugurated on Monday.

Chief General Manager of SBI Local Head Office Amaravati Mani Palvesan inaugurated the facilities remotely from the LHO here. The 151 machines were inaugurated under Phase-I of Project Naveen, an initiative of the Amaravati LHO to increase ATM penetration and improve quality of customer service, a press release said.

Mr. Palvesan said the Amaravati Circle has 3,633 ATMs, spread across rural, semi-urban and metro centres of Andhra Pradesh. Of the 1,158 ATMs rollout target in the current financial year, 857 had been installed and operationalised. The remaining ATMs would be installed by January 31.

