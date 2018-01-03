SBI opens 151 ATMs in AP

One hundred and fifty-one automated teller machines (ATMs) of the State Bank of India, installed in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, were inaugurated on Monday.
Chief General Manager of SBI Local Head Office Amaravati Mani Palvesan inaugurated the facilities remotely from the LHO here. The 151 machines were inaugurated under Phase-I of Project Naveen, an initiative of the Amaravati LHO to increase ATM penetration and improve quality of customer service, a press release said.
Mr. Palvesan said the Amaravati Circle has 3,633 ATMs, spread across rural, semi-urban and metro centres of Andhra Pradesh. Of the 1,158 ATMs rollout target in the current financial year, 857 had been installed and operationalised. The remaining ATMs would be installed by January 31.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor