SBI loan processing facility opened in Gadwal

State Bank of India has set up a Retail Asset Credit Centre (RACC) in Gadwal.

Credit related works of 10 branches connected with the new RACC will be completed hassle free, faster and efficiently resulting in enhanced customer service, SBI Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) Challa Srinivasulu Setty said inaugurating the facility on Monday. The RACC is a loan processing facility whose purpose is to simplify the loan disbursement process and reduce the time of loan clearance, he explained.

He also attended the flag-off of SBI Sanjeevani in Peddapothulupadu village, Manopad mandal of Gadwal district. The ‘Clinic on Wheels’ will cover 20 villages in the mandal benefiting nearly 10,000 households. SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank, in partnership with Bhavishya Bharat Trust, Hyderabad has implemented SBI Sanjeevani in various remote locations where communities have limited access or face socio-economic barriers to healthcare facilities, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on the MD’s visit.

In another CSR programme, Mr. Setty opened computer lab, projector room and handed over science lab equipment and furniture to Govt High School (Boys), Chintalpet in Gadwal. SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran and senior officials participated.