ADVERTISEMENT

SBI launches campaign to create awareness on PMSVANidhi

August 09, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Five PMSVANidhi branded vehicles being flagged off by SBI Deputy Managing Director Amit Jhingran and Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, on Tuesday, launched Prime Minister Street Vendors Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) publicity campaign to facilitate more street vendors to access affordable working capital loans for their livelihood activities.

Five PMSVANidhi branded vehicles were flagged off by SBI Deputy Managing Director Amit Jhingran and Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar. The vehicles would be going around the city explaining the details and urging street vendors to make the best use of the scheme, the bank said in a release on the launch from its local head office here.

Mr. Jhingran emphasised the need to reach out to street vendors and micro entrepreneurs and provide necessary credit facility. Mr. Kumar highlighted the collateral free loan up to ₹50,000 to street vendors under the scheme. General Manager (NW-2) Debashish Mitra, Deputy General Manager, SMEBU, G. Bhuvaneswari and senior officials participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US