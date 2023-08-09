August 09, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, on Tuesday, launched Prime Minister Street Vendors Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) publicity campaign to facilitate more street vendors to access affordable working capital loans for their livelihood activities.

Five PMSVANidhi branded vehicles were flagged off by SBI Deputy Managing Director Amit Jhingran and Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar. The vehicles would be going around the city explaining the details and urging street vendors to make the best use of the scheme, the bank said in a release on the launch from its local head office here.

Mr. Jhingran emphasised the need to reach out to street vendors and micro entrepreneurs and provide necessary credit facility. Mr. Kumar highlighted the collateral free loan up to ₹50,000 to street vendors under the scheme. General Manager (NW-2) Debashish Mitra, Deputy General Manager, SMEBU, G. Bhuvaneswari and senior officials participated in the programme.

