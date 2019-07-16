Hyderabad

SBI Ladies’ Club donates photocopier to NGO

The unit would help in photocopy of study materials and books.

The SBI Ladies’ Club donated a photocopy unit worth ₹1.35 lakh to Vaidehi Ashramamu, an NGO working for orphans, said a release from State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, on Monday. A 26-year-old NGO, Vaidehi Ashramamu works for the welfare of orphans, particularly girl child, and provides free education and shelter to them. The unit would help in photocopy of study materials and books. President of SBI Ladies’ Club and wife of SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Neetu Agarwal, expressed her happiness and reiterated SBI’s commitment to welfare of the society.

