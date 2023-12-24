ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Ladies Club donates computers, stationery, other items to govt. school

December 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Ladies Club members with students at the charity programme organised at the Government Primary School (English Medium), Devarakonda Basti, Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Personal computers, submersible pump set for water supply, sports materials, shoes, socks and stationery items for students were donated by SBI Ladies Club, Hyderabad, as part of a charity programme, to the Government Primary School (English Medium), Devarakonda Basti, Banjara Hills, here.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the club, Rashmi Sinha, urged students to make use of the computer facility to upgrade their skill sets and knowledge. Tree plantation also formed a part the programme, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Saturday.

The school students performed a group song and dance. Headmaster D. Kishore thanked the SBI Ladies Club and assured that the computers and other items, donated to the school, would be put to best use and for betterment of the students.

