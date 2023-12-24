GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI Ladies Club donates computers, stationery, other items to govt. school

December 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Ladies Club members with students at the charity programme organised at the Government Primary School (English Medium), Devarakonda Basti, Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad.

SBI Ladies Club members with students at the charity programme organised at the Government Primary School (English Medium), Devarakonda Basti, Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Personal computers, submersible pump set for water supply, sports materials, shoes, socks and stationery items for students were donated by SBI Ladies Club, Hyderabad, as part of a charity programme, to the Government Primary School (English Medium), Devarakonda Basti, Banjara Hills, here.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the club, Rashmi Sinha, urged students to make use of the computer facility to upgrade their skill sets and knowledge. Tree plantation also formed a part the programme, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Saturday.

The school students performed a group song and dance. Headmaster D. Kishore thanked the SBI Ladies Club and assured that the computers and other items, donated to the school, would be put to best use and for betterment of the students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.