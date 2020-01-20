Hyderabad

SBI Ladies Club donates 50 computers to orphanage

Special Correspondent Hyderabad

State Bank of India Ladies Club on Monday donated 50 computers to Anadha Vidyarthi Griha in L.B.Nagar. The orphanage was established in 1919 to provide lodging, boarding and all the academic needs of the orphans and deserving students of 10plus education of the society.

The computers will help in bridging the gap between technology and needs of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjary Mishra, president, SBI Ladies Club (wife of SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM O.P Mishra), reiterated the bank’s commitment to welfare of the society.

