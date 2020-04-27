SBI gives aid for migrant workers

The State Bank of India (SBI), Local Head Office (LHO) Hyderabad, donated essential items worth ₹1 lakh among 500 migrant workers and others residing at three GHMC shelters.
Apart from groceries, pyjamas, towels, floor mats, buckets and mugs were distributed to the beneficiaries at GHMC shelter for urban homeless in Marredpally, Golnaka and Koti (under Sultan Bazar supervision where 185 workers from Jharkhand are staying).
The migrant workers appreciated the gesture of the SBI during the COVID-19 crisis, a release from the bank said.
