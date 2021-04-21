SBI frontline staff hit hard

Om Prakash Mishra

HYDERABAD

21 April 2021 23:24 IST

Functioning of branches likely to be impacted

Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, Om Prakash Mishra on Wednesday urged customers to conduct banking transactions through the host of safe and secure product offerings on the bank’s digital platform, YONO and internet banking.

He said this after taking fresh stock of the situation arising from the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, especially how it many frontline staff across various facilities of SBI have been affected. The senior banker appealed to the customers to visit the bank branches only if it is extremely necessary.

A release from the SBI Circle said Mr. Mishra during the discussions with a few important constituents of the bank expressed concern at the evolving situation. He cautioned that current state of infection from COVID of a large number of staff may impact the functioning of branches in the State.

The rising COVID cases have “affected badly many of the frontline staff serving the customers at branches and loan processing cells, despite adequate precautions,” the release said.

Referring to various measures being taken by the bank, Mr. Mishra emphasised on continued strict adherence to preventive measures, including social distancing as well as use of sanitisers, masks and thermal scanners.

Towards minimising the inconvenience to customers, SBI Hyderabad Circle has set up a dedicated, temporary helpline (040-23466233) that will function during business hours for customers to check the status of branch functioning.

It will also provide information on any alternate branch arrangements, if available.

Urging them to avail themselves of services of the helpline, Mr. Mishra asked customers to ‘Go Digital, Stay Home and Defeat Corona’, the release said.